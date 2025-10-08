Helm recorded four catches on five targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 22-21 win over the Cardinals.

Helm was rumored to be stepping into a more expanded role in the Tennessee offense, and he responded by setting career-best marks in every receiving statistic. He narrowly missed his first career touchdown on a 19-yard reception early in the fourth quarter on a throw that guided him out of bounds at the one-yard line. Helm has done well with limited opportunity to begin his rookie season, and he is a bright spot for one of the least effective offenses in the league.