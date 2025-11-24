Helm recorded six receptions on seven targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Seahawks.

The Titans showed at least a modest amount of offensive spark, and Helm was a bright spot in the loss. He tied for the team lead in targets and also paced the team in receptions and yards. Helm is emerging as Cam Ward's top target, recording at least five targets in three of Tennessee's last five games. Helm's fantasy appeal is still limited, as he's been used exclusively in short areas of the field and has topped 35 yards only twice in 11 games.