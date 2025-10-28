Helm recorded two catches on three targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Colts.

Helm logged at least a 50 percent offensive snap rate for the third time in his last four games. He was outperformed by Chig Okonkwo in most offensive stats, though Helm did manage the first touchdown on a one-yard reception early in the second quarter. Helm could continue to emerge in the second half of the season, particularly if the Titans move on from Okonkwo via trade.