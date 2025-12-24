Helm (toe) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Helm likely picked up the injury during the Titans' Week 16 win over the Chiefs, when he caught two passes (on three targets) for nine yards while playing 71 percent of the team's offensive snaps. His ability to practice in a limited capacity indicates the injury isn't considered serious, and he'll have two more chances to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints. Helm has established a nice rapport with rookie quarterback Cam Ward in the six games since the Titans' Week 6 bye, with the duo connecting for 23 catches (on 28 targets) for 169 yards and one touchdown over that span.