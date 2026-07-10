Titans' Gunnar Helm: Drawing praise entering Year 2

Titans head coach Robert Saleh has praised Helm's physical development this offseason and named the tight end as a player who "hopefully" will "take a big jump" during the 2026 season, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Helm set a franchise rookie tight end record with 44 catches for 357 yards and two touchdowns while suiting up for 16 regular-season games in 2025. Added competition may limit his fantasy ceiling, but a strong offseason would give Helm a chance to earn a larger role in Tennessee's offense, and the departure of Chig Okonkwo for the Commanders opens up notable receiving opportunities. Helm appears the favorite to win the No. 1 tight end job during training camp, with Daniel Bellinger and Kylen Granson fitting into complementary roles.