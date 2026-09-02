Helm finished the preseason slate with one catch (on two targets) for 16 yards in two appearances.

Helm joined the rest of the healthy starters to kick off preseason Weeks 1 and 2, logging 26 offensive snaps between the two contests. He then was rested in Saturday's exhibition finale against the Bears along with QB Cam Ward and company. A fourth-round pick in the 2025 Draft, Helm hauled in 44 of 55 targets for 357 yards and two touchdowns in 16 regular-season games as a rookie, and he'll be looking to build upon those numbers in Year 2 under new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.