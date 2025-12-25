Helm (toe) is listed as limited on Thursday's estimated injury report, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Helm continues to manage a toe injury he initially suffered Week 15, but has managed to play through since. The rookie tight end was also limited in practice Wednesday, so he could need to log a full session Friday in order to avoid being assigned an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints. He played a career-high 52 offensive snaps (71 percent) versus the Chiefs in Week 16 but only logged two catches for nine yards (on three targets).