Titans' Gunnar Helm: Estimated as limited
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Helm (toe) is listed as limited on Thursday's estimated injury report, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Helm continues to manage a toe injury he initially suffered Week 15, but has managed to play through since. The rookie tight end was also limited in practice Wednesday, so he could need to log a full session Friday in order to avoid being assigned an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints. He played a career-high 52 offensive snaps (71 percent) versus the Chiefs in Week 16 but only logged two catches for nine yards (on three targets).
More News
-
Titans' Gunnar Helm: Dealing with toe injury•
-
Titans' Gunnar Helm: Minimal production against KC•
-
Titans' Gunnar Helm: Suiting up in Week 16•
-
Titans' Gunnar Helm: Trending toward playing Sunday•
-
Titans' Gunnar Helm: Questionable after full practice•
-
Titans' Gunnar Helm: Limited again Thursday•