Helm caught four of five targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Texans.

Helm was able to match his career high in catches, finishing second on the team in the category behind running back Tyjae Spears (5). The rookie has now registered at least one reception in 10 straight contests to open the year, but he's yet to record more than 36 receiving yards in a game, limiting his overall upside. Helm will look to build off of Sunday's performance when the team faces Seattle in Week 12.