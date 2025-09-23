Helm recorded three receptions on three targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 41-20 loss to the Colts.

Helm was on the field for a career-high 25 offensive snaps, and he also posted his best stat line. He recorded a pair of 11-yard receptions on consecutive possessions in the second quarter to account for the majority of his production. Chig Okonkwo will continue to serve as Tennessee's top tight end, and the team's high rate of operating out of three-receiver sets will limit Helm's upside for the time being.