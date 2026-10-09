Helm (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's AFC South showdown against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Helm popped up on Thursday's injury report as a limited practice participant due to a knee injury. However, the second-year tight end was a full participant in Friday's session, which was enough for him to fade and injury tag for Week 5. Helm saw just one target against the Ravens in Week 4 and has a 9-60-0 receiving line (on 12 targets) through four games.