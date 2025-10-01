Helm recorded one catch on one target for 12 yards in Sunday's 26-0 loss to the Texans.

Helm was on the field for a season-high 43 percent of offensive snaps, but that didn't translate to opportunity. This marked the first time that he failed to record multiple targets in a game this season, though he also hasn't earned more than three in any contest. Helm is a name to consider in deep dynasty leagues, but is otherwise off the fantasy radar.