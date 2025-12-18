Titans' Gunnar Helm: Limited again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Helm (toe) remained a limited participant at Thursday's practice.
Helm has logged consecutive limited sessions due to a toe injury. The rookie fourth-round pick has nudged ahead of Chig Okonkwo among Tennessee's tight ends in recent weeks, and Helm has at least four catches in four of the past five games. Helm would likely need to practice without limitations Friday to avoid taking an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chiefs.