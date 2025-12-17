Helm (toe) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Helm impressed in Week 15, securing all four of his targets for 49 yards and a touchdown, though he briefly had to leave the field due to a toe injury in the process. The rookie fifth-round pick has drawn at least four targets in four of his last five appearances and established himself as a reliable part of Tennessee's passing game alongside fellow tight end Chig Okonkwo.