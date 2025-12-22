Helm recorded two receptions on three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 26-9 win over the Chiefs.

Helm had started to gain momentum as a favorite target of Cam Ward, but that stalled against the Chiefs. He had only three targets, good for fifth on the team, while fellow tight end Chig Okonkwo commanded eight targets. Positively, Helm was on the field for a season-high 71 percent of offensive snaps, which could translate to additional opportunities to close the regular season.