Helm caught one of two targets for 16 yards in Saturday's 29-7 preseason loss to the Buccaneers.

Both of Helm's targets came from backup quarterback Brandon Allen in the third quarter. The rookie fourth-round pick out of Texas has already climbed to second on the tight end depth chart, but he's still clearly behind starter Chig Okonkwo. Helm will try to close that gap in Tennessee's next preseason game Friday against the Falcons.