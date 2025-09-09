Helm recorded one catch on two targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Broncos.

Helm was on the field for 40 percent of offensive snaps, a relatively impressive mark considering it was his first regular-season game as a pro. He saw both of his targets in the first half of the first quarter, though the Titans' passing attack wasn't on track for most of the game. Helm may progress slowly, but he should have the chance to emerge as more of a consistent contributor later in the season.