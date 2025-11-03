Helm recorded one catch on one target for 15 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Chargers.

Helm had started to see a slight uptick in his production in recent weeks, topping 30 yards in two of four games entering Sunday's contest. However, the Titans attempted only 21 passes in the loss to the Chargers, limiting the volume of all of their pass catchers. Chig Okonkwo remains the team's primary tight end, though Helm could cut into that role as the season progresses.