Helm was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a knee injury.

Helm didn't appear on the Titans' initial Week 5 injury report posted Wednesday, so his limited participation Thursday could be indicate that he hurt his knee at some point during practice. The Titans will see what Helm is able to do during the final practice of the week Friday before determining if he'll take a designation into Sunday's game against the Texans. The tight end has played more than 70 percent of snaps in each of Tennessee's first four contests but has been a minor part of the passing attack, stringing together a 9-60-0 receiving line on 12 targets.