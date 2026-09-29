Helm notched two catches on four targets for 14 yards Sunday in a loss to the Giants.

Helm and fellow tight end Daniel Bellinger each had two catches in the contest, though Helm garnered two more targets. After opening the campaign with a 4-28-0 line against the Jets, Helm has managed a combined 4-27-0 line across his subsequent pair of games. He'll look to be more productive next Sunday in Baltimore, though Tennessee's passing game as a whole is struggling so far, averaging just 159.0 yards per game -- third-fewest in the NFL.