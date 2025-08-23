Helm did not record a catch on one target in Friday's 23-13 preseason win over the Vikings.

Helm was on the field during two tight-end sets with Cameron Ward under center, a positive indication that he will have an immediate role in the Tennessee offense. However, he failed to make an impact in the box score, as his only target of the game came from Brandon Allen. Chig Okonkwo is likely to be Tennessee's primary tight end to begin the regular season, but Helm has seemingly risen up the depth chart quickly to begin his rookie year.