Helm (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's season finale against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

With Helm unavailable, Chig Okonkwo is slated to lead the Titans' Week 18 TE corps, with David Martin-Robinson also in the mix, while Cole Turner is a potential practice squad elevation. Helm finishes up his rookie season with a 44/357/2 receiving line (on 55 targets) in 16 contests. With Okonkwo eligible to become a free agent, the 2025 fourth-rounder could be positioned for an expanded role in 2026, pending the Titans' offseason moves at that tight end position.