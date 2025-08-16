Helm hauled in all four of his targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 23-20 preseason win over the Falcons.

The rookie tight end scored his first touchdown of the preseason when he took a 25-yard pass from backup QB Brandon Allen to the house. Helm has performed well through two preseason contests with five receptions for 64 yards including Friday's touchdown. The fourth-round selection will look to finish the exhibition schedule off on a high note against Minnesota next Friday before serving as the Titans' No. 2 tight end this season.