Helm recorded six receptions on seven targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 25-3 loss to the Jaguars.

Helm continues to emerge in the Tennessee offense, and he led the team in targets for the second consecutive week. That's particularly notable because the Titans welcomed back Elic Ayomanor in Sunday's loss, adding competition for targets. While Helm didn't do much with the opportunity, he finished third on the team in yards and tied for the team lead in receptions and should continue to remain heavily involved across the second half of his rookie campaign.