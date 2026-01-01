Helm (toe) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Helm has missed the first two practices of the week due to a lingering toe injury and was spotted with a boot on his right foot, per Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com. Helm would be unlikely to play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jaguars unless he were to log at least a limited practice Friday. If the rookie fourth-round tight end is ruled out, then David Martin-Robinson would be in line for a larger role on offense alongside Chig Okonkwo.