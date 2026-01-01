default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Helm (toe) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Helm has missed the first two practices of the week due to a lingering toe injury and was spotted with a boot on his right foot, per Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com. Helm would be unlikely to play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jaguars unless he were to log at least a limited practice Friday. If the rookie fourth-round tight end is ruled out, then David Martin-Robinson would be in line for a larger role on offense alongside Chig Okonkwo.

More News