Helm recorded four receptions on four targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-24 loss to the 49ers.

Helm briefly exited Sunday's loss with a toe injury, but he wasn't forced to miss any offensive plays. He tied for the team lead in receptions and paced the team in yards, thanks primarily to a 34-yard touchdown catch midway through the second quarter. Helm continues to establish himself as a key part of the Tennessee offense, logging at least four receptions in four of his last five games.