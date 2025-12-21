Titans' Gunnar Helm: Suiting up in Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Helm (toe) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Helm originally suffered the toe injury in Week 15, but he managed to play through the issue. He then logged a pair of limited practices to begin the week before turning in a full session Friday, and he carries that positive trend into suiting up Sunday. Helm has become a key target for Cam Ward, earning at least four targets in four of five games since the Titans' bye.
