Helm (toe) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Helm originally suffered the toe injury in Week 15, but he managed to play through the issue. He then logged a pair of limited practices to begin the week before turning in a full session Friday, and he carries that positive trend into suiting up Sunday. Helm has become a key target for Cam Ward, earning at least four targets in four of five games since the Titans' bye.

