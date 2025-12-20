Helm (toe) is expected to play against the Chiefs on Sunday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Helm is working through a toe injury that he sustained during the Titans' Week 15 loss to the 49ers, when he caught four passes on as many targets for 49 yards and a touchdown. He was tagged as questionable for Week 16, but his ability to practice in full Friday -- coupled with Fowler's report Saturday -- puts the rookie tight end on track toward being available for Sunday's home tilt. Helm has caught 41 passes (on 50 targets) for 347 yards and two touchdowns through 14 regular-season games.