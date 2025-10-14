Helm recorded two receptions on three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Raiders.

Helm saw a slight downturn in snap rate relative to his Week 5 performance, as he was on the field for only 49 percent of offensive snaps. He still managed to earn three targets, but was less involved than veteran tight end Chig Okonkwo. Helm remains inconsistent, though he could see his role expand as the Titans turn their attention to developing Cam Ward and auditioning players for a role in 2026.