Titans' Hal Presley: Signs futures deal with Tennessee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Titans signed Presley to a reserve/future contract Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Presley caught on with the Titans' practice squad in late October after being cut by the Chiefs in mid-September. The undrafted free agent did not appear in a regular-season game in his rookie year, but he'll participate in offseason activities with Tennessee and aim to crack the active roster for the 2026 campaign.