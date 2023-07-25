The Titans are not placing Landry (knee - ACL) on the PUP list to begin training camp, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Landry is recovering from a torn ACL sustained Sept. 1 last year. He missed OTAs, but coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday "it looks like [Landry's] ready to go" for training camp. Vrabel also hinted that Tennessee could take a cautious approach to Landry's involvement, because he's experienced enough to "just need some individual work, some third-down work." As long as he can avoid any setbacks and keep progressing in the right direction, Landry could have a chance of being available for the Titans in Week 1.