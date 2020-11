Landry had seven tackles (four solo), one sack, one tackle for a loss and one quarterback hit during Sunday's 30-24 win over the Ravens.

Landry was tied with Kevin Byard for second on the Titans in terms of tackles, behind Rashaan Evans (nine stops). The third-year pro now has 3.5 sacks on the year, and he's had at least four tackles in eight of 10 appearances. Plus, Landry's activity in coverage occasionally provides IDP fantasy managers with a modest boost.