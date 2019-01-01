Landry recorded four tackles and a sack in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Colts.

Landry showcased his ability to get to the quarterback again in Week 17 and closed his rookie campaign with 4.5 sacks. Though he was limited to only 44 tackles as a whole, he'll have the chance to make a bigger impact in his second season as a pro. That will result from his chance to progress both physically and mentally, but also because veteran Brian Orakpo's retirement clears the way for Landry to see the field more regularly.

