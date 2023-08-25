Landry (knee) could see the field in Friday's preseason finale against the Patriots, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Landry has practiced continuously without a brace on his knee since training camp kicked off, so he has seemingly not seen any type of setback. Tennessee is hoping he can return to the same form that led the team with a career-high 12 sacks in 2021. He has had an intense rehab process over the past 11 months after suffering an ACL tear, and appears to be on track to a healthy start for 2023.