Landry made four tackles (three solo) and two sacks in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Falcons.

Landry is carving out a role as a pass-rusher with three sacks through four games, and he's already approaching last year's 4.5 mark. The second-year pro is instrumental to the Titans' defense, so he'll look to maintain this fire in Week 5's game versus the Bills, who may be without Josh Allen (concussion).

