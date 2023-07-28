Landry, who missed all of 2022 after tearing his ACL before the start of the season, told reporters Friday that he is feeling "ecstatic to be back," Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Landry said the rehab from his ACL injury was "a long process," but felt motivated by seeing others who were able to return to form after suffering the same injury. Landry was rewarded with a five-year, $87.5 million contract in March of 2022 after being selected to the Pro Bowl for the 2021 season, where he led the team with 12 sacks which also ranked 10th in the NFL. Now that he's back, Landry will help lead a formidable Titans defensive front alongside fellow Pro Bowl defensive end Jeffery Simmons and outside linebacker Arden Key, who signed with the team in March after spending the 2022 season in Jacksonville.