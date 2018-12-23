Landry recorded three tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss in Saturday's 25-16 win over Washington.

Landry got to the quarterback for the first time since Week 12 despite seeing a season-low 10 snaps. He now has 3.5 sacks on the campaign, a good effort for his rookie season. Landry could be set for an increased role heading into 2019 with Derrick Morgan set to hit free agency.

