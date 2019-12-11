Titans' Harold Landry: Good for five tackles again
Landry recorded five tackles (two solo) in Sunday's win over the Raiders.
The performance marks Landry's third straight with exactly five tackles. Unfortunately, his streak of five consecutive games with a sack ended. The 23-year-old sits at 62 tackles (40 solo) and nine sacks on the season.
