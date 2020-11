Landry posted four tackles (three solo), a sack and a pass breakup in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Bears.

Landry was excellent in the pass-rushing department last year, but his numbers have been mediocre this season, recording just 2.5 sacks through eight games compared to nine sacks last season. However, fantasy managers have gotten a chunk of that back due to Landry's work in coverage where he's produced five pass breakups.