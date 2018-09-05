Landry (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Landry suffered a mid/high-ankle sprain in the Titans' third preseason game against the Steelers, and has not fully participated in practice since. The 2018 second-rounder seems increasingly likely to sit out Sunday's season-opener against the Dolphins, but is still expected to see a significant amount of playing time at outside linebacker once healthy.

