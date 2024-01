Landry finished Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Texans with five tackles (three solo), including one sack.

Landry got to C.J. Stroud early in the fourth quarter for a 12-yard loss, but the game was out of reach for the Titans by that point. Landry has bounced back nicely since missing the 2022 season with a torn ACL. He's up to 69 tackles (45 solo), including 10.5 sacks over 16 games. Landry is six tackles and 1.5 sacks away from matching his career highs he set in 2021.