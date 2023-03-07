Coach Mike Vrabel said Sunday that Landry (knee) "looks great from a physical standpoint" in his recovery from a surgically repaired ACL, Mike Moraitis of USA Today reports.

Vrabel declined to offer an update on Landry's recovery timetable, but overall provided optimistic sentiment as to the standout linebacker's recovery. Landry suffered a season-ending ACL injury just before Tennessee's opener against the Giants in 2022, a devastating turn after having earned 12 sacks and his first Pro Bowl nod the year prior. Looking ahead to the 2023 campaign, much of the Titans' defensive prospects will depend on Landry making a full recovery without any serious setbacks.