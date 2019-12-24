Titans' Harold Landry: Minimal impact in loss
Landry recorded one solo tackle during Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Saints.
Landry had his least productive outing of the season Week 16, and he's now been held without a sack in three straight contests. The second-year pro will look to return to the sack column during Week 17's must-win divisional contest against the Texans.
