Landry logged five total tackles (four solo), including three tackles for loss and three sacks during Monday night's 28-27 win over the Dolphins.

Landry was all over the field in Week 13, accounting for three of the Titans' five sacks. The 27-year-old logged five quarterback hits as well Monday night, which is the most he's had in a game since Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season. Landry's 8.5 sacks are second only to Denico Autry (nine) in Tennessee, and his 10 tackles for loss are tied with Jeffery Simmons for the team's leader. Expect Landry to continue wreaking havoc on opposing offenses as the year goes on.