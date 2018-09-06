Landry (ankle) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Landry was reigned in after managing to practice in limited fashion Wednesday. The 2018 second-rounder still has not practiced fully since suffering a mid/high-ankle sprain in Tennessee's third preseason game against the Steelers, and Landry remains a long shot to suit up for Sunday's season-opener against the Dolphins.