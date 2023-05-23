Landry (knee) wasn't present Tuesday at OTAs, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Landry continues to rehab from a season-ending ACL injury he suffered ahead of the 2022 campaign, and his return timeline remains unclear. Despite not being present for the media portion Tuesday, defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said Landry has been around the team this offseason and present for meetings after leaving the team to recover from surgery last year, per Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com. The 2018 second-round pick had a career-high 12 sacks across 17 games during the 2021 season and will presumably provide a huge boost to the Titans' defense whenever he's cleared to suit up.