Landry finished Sunday's Week 16 loss to the Seahawks with four tackles (three solo), including one sack.

Landry brought down Geno Smith in the fourth quarter to give him 9.5 sacks on the season. Of those, 4.5 have come over his past four games, which includes a three-sack performance Week 14 versus Miami. Landry needs 2.5 sacks over the Titans' final two games to match the career-high mark he established last season.