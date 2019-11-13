Play

Landry made three tackles (one solo) and a sack in Sunday's home win over Kansas City.

Landry is now up to seven sacks this campaign, and got into the backfield for the third straight game. The 23-year-old is enjoying a great season thus far, racking up 47 tackles, seven sacks, one interception and one forced fumble. Landry will look for his eighth sack of the season following the team's bye week against the Jaguars in Week 12.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories