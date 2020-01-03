Play

Landry recorded two tackles in the team's Week 17 victory over the Texans.

Landry didn't impress in the team's regular-season finale. However, that wasn't the case across the entirety of the campaign, as his nine sacks doubled the output of his rookie season. Used predominantly as a pass-rush specialist in his first pro season, Landry also showed a more diverse skillset, recovering two fumbles while also picking off his first pass. Landry will look to take another step forward during his third season in the NFL.

