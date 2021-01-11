Landry recorded 69 tackles, 5.5 sacks. 10.5 tackles for loss, five passes defensed and one interception across 16 games in the 2020 campaign.

Though the Titans' pass rush struggled for much of the season, Landry led the team with his 5.5 sacks. That was down from his 2019 total, though he also managed to make a bigger impact in coverage than prior seasons. Landry will be entering the final year of his rookie contract for the 2021 season and should be one of the team's best pass-rushers once again.