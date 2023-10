Landry recorded six tackles and two sacks in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Falcons.

Landry tallied at least one sack for the second consecutive game, bringing his total on the campaign to four. His first sack of the contest was particularly impactful, as he took down Desmond Ridder on a third-and-goal play late in the first quarter. Overall, Landry has had a slow start to the season but has at least four tackles in each of the last three weeks.